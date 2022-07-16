TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 108 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this morning,

then becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Heat

index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

$$

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 108 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with

highs around 99. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

108 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 115.

$$

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110.

$$

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this morning,

then becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 109 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

$$

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning,

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index

values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Heat index values

up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

115.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

index values up to 110 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

110 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index

values up to 110 early.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

index values up to 105 early.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ439-162100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

343 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

index values up to 105 early.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

