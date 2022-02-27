TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 26, 2022

616 FPUS54 KHGX 270855

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

TXZ211-272215-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ237-272215-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ196-272215-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ195-272215-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ214-272215-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-272215-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ227-272215-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ238-272215-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-272215-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ213-272215-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ163-272215-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-272215-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ200-272215-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ176-272215-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-272215-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ199-272215-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-272215-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ178-272215-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-272215-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ177-272215-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-272215-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-272215-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-272215-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ300-272215-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-272215-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-272215-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-272215-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-272215-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ335-272215-

Coastal Jackson-

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-272215-

Matagorda Islands-

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-272215-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ438-272215-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ439-272215-

Bolivar Peninsula-

255 AM CST Sun Feb 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

