TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ 448 FPUS54 KHGX 260843 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 TXZ211-262215- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ237-262215- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-262215- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ195-262215- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ214-262215- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-262215- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ227-262215- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ238-262215- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-262215- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-262215- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ163-262215- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ235-262215- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ200-262215- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ176-262215- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ236-262215- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ199-262215- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ179-262215- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ178-262215- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ164-262215- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ177-262215- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ212-262215- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ197-262215- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ226-262215- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-262215- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-262215- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-262215- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-262215- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-262215- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ335-262215- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-262215- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ437-262215- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ438-262215- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ439-262215- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather