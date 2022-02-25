TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

TXZ211-242200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet after

midnight. A chance of rain late. No sleet accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light freezing rain and very light

sleet early in the morning. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. No sleet accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ237-242200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-242200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late

evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-242200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late

evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-242200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the upper 50s

coast. North winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around

40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

$$

TXZ210-242200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-242200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-242200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-242200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing

rain and very light sleet in the late evening and overnight. No

sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-242200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-242200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon, then a chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late

evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late

night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ235-242200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain until late

night, then a 50 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-242200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-242200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

rain, light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late

evening and overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ236-242200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ199-242200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain late. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-242200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-242200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain late. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-242200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening,

then a 20 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very

light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-242200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening,

then a 30 percent chance of rain, light freezing rain and very

light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-242200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. A chance of rain late. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-242200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light freezing

rain early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and very light sleet in the late evening and

overnight. No sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and very light sleet early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. No

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-242200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-242200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ313-242200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-242200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s

coast. North winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain late. Breezy. Lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-242200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-242200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain late. Breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-242200-

Coastal Jackson-

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain until late

night, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ436-242200-

Matagorda Islands-

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-242200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-242200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ439-242200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1244 PM CST Thu Feb 24 2022

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain early in the evening, then rain

likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

