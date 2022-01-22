TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022 _____ 841 FPUS54 KHGX 220913 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 220913 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 TXZ211-222200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ237-222200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ196-222200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ195-222200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ214-222200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s inland... in the mid 40s coast. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ210-222200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ227-222200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ238-222200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Showers early in the evening. Thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ198-222200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ213-222200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ163-222200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ235-222200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ200-222200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ176-222200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ236-222200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ199-222200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ179-222200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ178-222200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ164-222200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ177-222200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ212-222200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ197-222200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ226-222200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ300-222200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ313-222200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Showers early in the evening. Thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ338-222200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ337-222200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ336-222200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ335-222200- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ436-222200- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Showers likely in the evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ437-222200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ438-222200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ439-222200- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 AM CST Sat Jan 22 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather