TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

_____

893 FPUS54 KHGX 170913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 170912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

TXZ211-172200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of snow showers in the late evening and

overnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ237-172200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ196-172200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-172200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers.

No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ214-172200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ210-172200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers...possibly

mixed with snow showers after midnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers late. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ227-172200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ238-172200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ198-172200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed

with snow showers. No snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ213-172200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ163-172200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ235-172200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of showers late. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ200-172200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ176-172200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers until late night, then a slight chance of

showers late. No snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ236-172200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ199-172200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-172200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-172200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ164-172200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-172200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-172200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ197-172200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of

showers...possibly mixed with snow showers late in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers...possibly mixed with snow showers early in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and snow

showers in the late evening and overnight. No snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ226-172200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers...

possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ300-172200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ313-172200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ338-172200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ337-172200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ336-172200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ335-172200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ436-172200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ437-172200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ438-172200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ439-172200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Breezy, colder.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather