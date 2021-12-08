TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 _____ 131 FPUS54 KHGX 080813 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 080812 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 212 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 TXZ211-082200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ237-082200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-082200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ195-082200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ214-082200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland... around 50 coast. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ210-082200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ227-082200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ238-082200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ198-082200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-082200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late shifting to the east. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ163-082200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ235-082200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ200-082200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ176-082200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ236-082200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ199-082200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ179-082200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ178-082200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ164-082200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ177-082200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ212-082200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ197-082200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ226-082200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ300-082200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-082200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-082200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ337-082200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-082200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-082200- Coastal Jackson- 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ436-082200- Matagorda Islands- 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-082200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ438-082200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ439-082200- Bolivar Peninsula- 213 AM CST Wed Dec 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$