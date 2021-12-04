TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ 742 FPUS54 KHGX 040843 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 040843 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 TXZ211-042200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ237-042200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ196-042200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ195-042200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ214-042200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ210-042200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ227-042200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ238-042200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ198-042200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-042200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ163-042200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ235-042200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ200-042200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning, then showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ176-042200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ236-042200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ199-042200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ179-042200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ178-042200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ164-042200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ177-042200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ212-042200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ197-042200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ226-042200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ300-042200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers until late night, then a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-042200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-042200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ337-042200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog late. Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-042200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-042200- Coastal Jackson- 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ436-042200- Matagorda Islands- 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-042200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-042200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then a 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ439-042200- Bolivar Peninsula- 243 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. 