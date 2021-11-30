TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

_____

221 FPUS54 KHGX 300713

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 300712

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

TXZ211-301000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-301000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ196-301000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-301000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-301000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower

50s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-301000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-301000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ238-301000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ198-301000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ213-301000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-301000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ235-301000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ200-301000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-301000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ236-301000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ199-301000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog late.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-301000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-301000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ164-301000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ177-301000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-301000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-301000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ226-301000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ300-301000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-301000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight, then

areas of fog late. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-301000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-301000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-301000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-301000-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ436-301000-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then isolated

showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a

30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-301000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-301000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-301000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

112 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather