TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston-

Inland Harris-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-

San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-Wharton-

Including the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan,

Caldwell, Cleveland, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus,

Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Eagle Lake, El Campo,

First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty,

Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota,

Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd,

Somerville, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar,

and Wharton

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-182100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-182100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ238-182100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-182100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-182100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-182100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ336-182100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-182100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-182100-

Matagorda Islands-

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-182100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-182100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-182100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-182100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ313-182100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-182100-

Coastal Jackson-

1158 AM CDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

