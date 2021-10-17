TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

TXZ163-164-176>179-195>200-210>213-226-227-172100-

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston-

Inland Harris-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-

San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-Wharton-

Including the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan,

Caldwell, Cleveland, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus,

Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Eagle Lake, El Campo,

First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty,

Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota,

Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd,

Somerville, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar,

and Wharton

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around

70 coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

113 PM CDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

