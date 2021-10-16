TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Austin-Brazos-Burleson-Colorado-Fort Bend-Grimes-Houston-

Inland Harris-Madison-Montgomery-Northern Liberty-Polk-

San Jacinto-Trinity-Walker-Waller-Washington-Wharton-

Including the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan,

Caldwell, Cleveland, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus,

Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Eagle Lake, El Campo,

First Colony, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Liberty,

Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Navasota,

Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd,

Somerville, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar,

and Wharton

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-170900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-170900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-170900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-170900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-170900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-170900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-170900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-170900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-170900-

Matagorda Islands-

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ338-170900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-170900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-170900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-170900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ313-170900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-170900-

Coastal Jackson-

242 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

