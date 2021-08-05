TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 _____ 002 FPUS54 KHGX 050659 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 050658 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 TXZ211-050900- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ237-050900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-050900- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-050900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-050900- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ210-050900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ227-050900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ238-050900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ198-050900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ213-050900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ163-050900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-050900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ200-050900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ176-050900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-050900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ199-050900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ179-050900- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ178-050900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ164-050900- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ177-050900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ212-050900- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ197-050900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ226-050900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ300-050900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ336-050900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ337-050900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ436-050900- Matagorda Islands- 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-050900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ437-050900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-050900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ439-050900- Bolivar Peninsula- 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-050900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-050900- Coastal Jackson- 158 AM CDT Thu Aug 5 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$