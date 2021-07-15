TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the

morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late decreasing to 20 percent in the

morning, then increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

