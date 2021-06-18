TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021 _____ 832 FPUS54 KHGX 180728 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 180728 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 TXZ211-182100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ237-182100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ196-182100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-182100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ214-182100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-182100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ227-182100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-182100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ198-182100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-182100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-182100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ235-182100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ200-182100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-182100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ236-182100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ199-182100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ179-182100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-182100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-182100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-182100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-182100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-182100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-182100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ300-182100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ336-182100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-182100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ436-182100- Matagorda Islands- 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-182100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-182100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-182100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-182100- Bolivar Peninsula- 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-182100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ335-182100- Coastal Jackson- 228 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. 