TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

_____

372 FPUS54 KHGX 150928

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 150927

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting

to the northeast. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds early in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers early in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming northeast around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the east. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to

the east. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

427 AM CDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather