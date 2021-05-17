TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 60 percent chance. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely until late afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to

90 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

