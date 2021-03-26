TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

TXZ237-262100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming east

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight.

Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-262100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-262100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ214-262100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

drizzle after midnight. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-262100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming east

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

drizzle after midnight. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-262100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-262100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-262100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ335-262100-

Coastal Jackson-

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-262100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ236-262100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming east

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ336-262100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ436-262100-

Matagorda Islands-

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ227-262100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ226-262100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming east

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-262100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ300-262100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle after

midnight. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ200-262100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ199-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-262100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ211-262100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-262100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. A 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-262100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Patchy

drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-262100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ177-262100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy

drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ178-262100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Patchy

drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ179-262100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Patchy

drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ164-262100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

in the evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around

50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ195-262100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-262100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-262100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-262100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

443 AM CDT Fri Mar 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in

the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

