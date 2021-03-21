TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021 _____ 157 FPUS54 KHGX 210813 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 210813 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 TXZ237-212100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ337-212100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-212100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ214-212100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around 60 coast. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. $$ TXZ238-212100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ338-212100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-212100- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ235-212100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ335-212100- Coastal Jackson- 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ313-212100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ236-212100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ336-212100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-212100- Matagorda Islands- 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-212100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ226-212100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ213-212100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ300-212100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ200-212100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ199-212100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ212-212100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ211-212100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ210-212100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ197-212100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ198-212100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ177-212100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ178-212100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ179-212100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ164-212100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ195-212100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ196-212100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ176-212100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ163-212100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 AM CDT Sun Mar 21 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather