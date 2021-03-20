TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

TXZ237-202100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ337-202100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-202100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-202100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-202100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ338-202100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-202100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ235-202100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-202100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in

the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-202100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-202100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ336-202100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-202100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ227-202100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-202100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ213-202100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-202100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-202100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-202100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ212-202100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ211-202100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-202100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-202100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-202100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-202100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ178-202100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ179-202100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ164-202100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ195-202100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-202100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-202100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-202100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,

then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

