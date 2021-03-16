TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ 507 FPUS54 KHGX 160613 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160613 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 TXZ237-160900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ337-160900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-160900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ214-160900- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-160900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ338-160900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s coast. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ438-160900- Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula- Including the city of Galveston 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ235-160900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ335-160900- Coastal Jackson- 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ313-160900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ236-160900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ336-160900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ436-160900- Matagorda Islands- 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Isolated showers until late afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ227-160900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ226-160900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ213-160900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-160900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ200-160900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ199-160900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ212-160900- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ211-160900- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ210-160900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ197-160900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-160900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ177-160900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-160900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ179-160900- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ164-160900- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight, then cloudy late. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ195-160900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ196-160900- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-160900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the morning. Isolated showers early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-160900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 113 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather