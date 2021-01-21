TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

_____

603 FPUS54 KHGX 210913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 210913

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

TXZ237-212200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-212200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy dense

fog in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog early in the evening. Patchy dense fog in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-212200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-212200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy dense

fog. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-212200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-212200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy dense

fog in the afternoon, then areas of dense fog late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon. A

50 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-212200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

dense fog in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-212200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-212200-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy dense fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening,

then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Areas of fog in the

evening, then patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-212200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon, then

showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog. A chance of showers early in the evening.

Showers likely in the late evening and early morning, then a

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ236-212200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-212200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

dense fog in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 40 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-212200-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

dense fog in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-212200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 60 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ226-212200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ213-212200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-212200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely until late night, then a chance of

showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-212200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers until late night, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance late. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-212200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon, then

showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers until late night, then a slight chance of

showers late. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ212-212200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ211-212200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-212200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-212200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late

in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy until late

afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

clear with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-212200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-212200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds in the evening becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening

decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-212200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-212200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to 90 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-212200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds in the evening becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-212200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then showers likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-212200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ176-212200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-212200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers until late night, then a slight chance of

showers late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent in the

evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather