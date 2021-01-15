TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

TXZ237-161000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ337-161000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ437-161000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ214-161000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ238-161000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ338-161000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ438-161000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ235-161000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ335-161000-

Coastal Jackson-

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.



TXZ313-161000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ236-161000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ336-161000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ436-161000-

Matagorda Islands-

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ227-161000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ226-161000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ213-161000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.



TXZ300-161000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ200-161000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ199-161000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ212-161000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.



TXZ211-161000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



TXZ210-161000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.



TXZ197-161000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.



TXZ198-161000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ177-161000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.



TXZ178-161000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



TXZ179-161000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.



TXZ164-161000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.



TXZ195-161000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.



TXZ196-161000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.



TXZ176-161000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.



TXZ163-161000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

213 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.



