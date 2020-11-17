TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
TXZ237-172200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming
northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ337-172200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ437-172200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ214-172200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ238-172200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming
northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ338-172200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ438-172200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ235-172200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ335-172200-
Coastal Jackson-
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ313-172200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ236-172200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ336-172200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ436-172200-
Matagorda Islands-
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ227-172200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
around 70.
TXZ226-172200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ213-172200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
TXZ300-172200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
TXZ200-172200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
TXZ199-172200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ212-172200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ211-172200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ210-172200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ197-172200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ198-172200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ177-172200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ178-172200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ179-172200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ164-172200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ195-172200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ196-172200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ176-172200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ163-172200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
243 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s.
