TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
TXZ237-121000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ337-121000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ437-121000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ214-121000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ238-121000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ338-121000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...around
80 coast. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ438-121000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ235-121000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ335-121000-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ313-121000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ236-121000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds in
the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ336-121000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ436-121000-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ227-121000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ226-121000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the
evening, then patchy dense fog late. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ213-121000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ300-121000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ200-121000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling
into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ199-121000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ212-121000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the lower
70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ211-121000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ210-121000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ197-121000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ198-121000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ177-121000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ178-121000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ179-121000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ164-121000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ195-121000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ196-121000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ176-121000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ163-121000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 AM CST Thu Nov 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
