TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
TXZ237-252100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ337-252100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-252100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ214-252100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ238-252100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-252100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ438-252100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ235-252100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming southeast increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening,
then scattered showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-252100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-252100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-252100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in
the morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-252100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-252100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ227-252100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-252100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming southeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-252100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around
60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-252100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ200-252100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around
60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ199-252100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Isolated showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-252100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered showers in the evening, then
isolated showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ211-252100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ210-252100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ197-252100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. A chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ198-252100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-252100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,
then isolated showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-252100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ179-252100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-252100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ195-252100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ196-252100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then
isolated showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-252100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ163-252100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening,
then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the
evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
