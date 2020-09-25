TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
TXZ237-252100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-252100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ437-252100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ214-252100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 inland...in the
lower 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ238-252100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ338-252100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ438-252100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-252100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ335-252100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ313-252100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-252100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ336-252100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ436-252100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Cooler. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ227-252100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ226-252100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ213-252100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
late. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ300-252100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-252100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-252100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-252100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late
becoming northwest around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ211-252100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-252100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late
becoming north around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-252100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds early in the morning becoming
south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ198-252100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds early
in the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-252100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds early in the
morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-252100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-252100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-252100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds early in the
morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-252100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
winds early in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-252100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds late becoming south around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-252100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming
sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming southeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ163-252100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
