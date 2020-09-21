TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
515 FPUS54 KHGX 210907
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
TXZ237-212130-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-212130-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. East winds 30 to 40 mph in
the morning decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-212130-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. East winds 35 to 45 mph in
the morning decreasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-212130-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
evening decreasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-212130-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 20 to
25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-212130-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s inland...
in the mid 80s coast. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in
the morning decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-212130-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-212130-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
80. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-212130-
Coastal Jackson-
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
35 to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Mostly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 30 mph in the morning decreasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening becoming northwest and decreasing to around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ313-212130-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-212130-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. Northeast winds 30 to
40 mph.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ336-212130-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. Northeast winds 35 to
45 mph.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-212130-
Matagorda Islands-
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions. Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph
with gusts to around 65 mph.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-212130-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-212130-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ213-212130-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-212130-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-212130-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ199-212130-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ212-212130-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ211-212130-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-212130-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ197-212130-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning increasing to
90 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-212130-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-212130-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-212130-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-212130-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ164-212130-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-212130-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ196-212130-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-212130-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-212130-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
407 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
