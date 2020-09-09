TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 8, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

decreasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. A 30 percent chance of showers until late night, then a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph

late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. A 20 percent

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly

clear with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Mostly clear with

a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear

after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

clear with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CDT Wed Sep 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY