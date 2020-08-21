TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

TXZ237-212100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-212100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-212100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ214-212100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-212100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ338-212100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the

lower 80s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-212100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-212100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ335-212100-

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-212100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly sunny early in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-212100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ336-212100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-212100-

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ227-212100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-212100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-212100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ300-212100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming north

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-212100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very

windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ199-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late

becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-212100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming south

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ211-212100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ210-212100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-212100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ198-212100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-212100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very

windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-212100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-212100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-212100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Very windy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very

windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-212100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

TXZ196-212100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Very windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-212100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Very windy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very

windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ163-212100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lo