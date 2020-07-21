TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

919 FPUS54 KHGX 210844

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 210843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

TXZ237-212100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-212100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ437-212100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunderstorms

likely late. Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-212100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ238-212100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-212100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-212100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-212100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming southeast increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 70 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ335-212100-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ313-212100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ236-212100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-212100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ436-212100-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent decreasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-212100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-212100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ213-212100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ300-212100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ200-212100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ199-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-212100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-212100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstor