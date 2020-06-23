TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Showers

and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 60 percent chance. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FR