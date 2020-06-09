TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Tue Jun 9 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

