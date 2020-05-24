TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening,
then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then
partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late,
then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning decreasing
to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-242100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early
in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers until late night, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening.
A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the u