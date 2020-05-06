TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020
_____
739 FPUS54 KHGX 060614
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 060613
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
TXZ237-060900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ337-060900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-060900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-060900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s
coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-060900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-060900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper
60s coast.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...
around 70 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-060900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ235-060900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-060900-
Coastal Jackson-
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-060900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-060900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-060900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ436-060900-
Matagorda Islands-
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,
cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-060900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ226-060900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-060900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-060900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ200-060900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly clear
late. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-060900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-060900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-060900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-060900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-060900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ198-060900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy
late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-060900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-060900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly clear
late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-060900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-060900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-060900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy
late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-060900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-060900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-060900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
113 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
