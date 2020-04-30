TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
TXZ237-302100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ337-302100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ437-302100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-302100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ238-302100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-302100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ438-302100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
early in the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-302100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ335-302100-
Coastal Jackson-
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-302100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-302100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ336-302100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ436-302100-
Matagorda Islands-
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-302100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ226-302100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ213-302100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ300-302100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ200-302100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ199-302100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-302100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ211-302100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ210-302100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ197-302100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-302100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ177-302100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
TXZ178-302100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ179-302100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ164-302100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
TXZ195-302100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-302100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ176-302100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ163-302100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
427 AM CDT Thu Apr 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the morning.
