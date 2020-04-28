TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 27, 2020
558 FPUS54 KHGX 280559
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 280558
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
TXZ237-280900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-280900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ437-280900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ214-280900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s inland...
in the mid 80s coast.
TXZ238-280900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. A 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ338-280900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. A 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ438-280900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ235-280900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-280900-
Coastal Jackson-
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-280900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-280900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ336-280900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ436-280900-
Matagorda Islands-
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ227-280900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. A 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-280900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A
40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-280900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-280900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ200-280900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ199-280900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Some thunderstorms may be severe late.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-280900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west with gusts to
around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ211-280900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the west with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-280900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-280900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-280900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-280900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-280900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-280900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-280900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ195-280900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ196-280900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-280900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-280900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1258 AM CDT Tue Apr 28 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
