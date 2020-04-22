TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020
235 FPUS54 KHGX 220813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 220812
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
TXZ237-222100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-222100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-222100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ214-222100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...around
80 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-222100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ338-222100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper
60s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-222100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ235-222100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-222100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-222100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ236-222100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-222100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-222100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ227-222100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-222100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-222100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-222100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ200-222100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-222100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-222100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-222100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-222100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-222100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-222100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-222100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-222100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-222100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-222100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Thunderstorms. Showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ195-222100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-222100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming west and decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-222100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Not as warm. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-222100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CDT Wed Apr 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Thunderstorms. Showers in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
