TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog until afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of

fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas of fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of