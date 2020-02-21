TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Coastal Brazoria-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazoria Islands-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early in
the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chambers-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around 50 coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...around
40 coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Galveston-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Galveston-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Inland, north winds 10 to 15 mph. Coast,
northeast winds 15 to 25 mph early in the morning becoming north
and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ438-212200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
early in the morning becoming north and decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Jackson-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Jackson-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Harris-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Matagorda-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Matagorda-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Matagorda Islands-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early in
the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Fort Bend-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Wharton-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Harris-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern Liberty-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Liberty-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Waller-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Austin-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Colorado-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Washington-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Grimes-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Walker-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

San Jacinto-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Polk-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance
of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Trinity-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Burleson-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Brazos-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Madison-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Houston-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
342 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

