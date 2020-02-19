TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy,
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the
evening becoming northeast and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late
decreasing to 60 percent in the morning, then increasing to
80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance late. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until afternoon,
then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 50 percent chance late. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
242 AM CST Wed Feb 19 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent late decreasing to
70 percent in the morning, then increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast win