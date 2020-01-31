TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
TXZ237-311000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ337-311000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ437-311000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ214-311000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ238-311000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ338-311000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...
in the lower 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ438-311000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ235-311000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ335-311000-
Coastal Jackson-
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ313-311000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ236-311000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of sprinkles early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ336-311000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ436-311000-
Matagorda Islands-
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ227-311000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ226-311000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of sprinkles early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ213-311000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ300-311000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ200-311000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-311000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ212-311000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ211-311000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ210-311000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ197-311000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ198-311000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ177-311000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight,
then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ178-311000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ179-311000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ164-311000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ195-311000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ196-311000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ176-311000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight, then a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ163-311000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
157 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then
a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Colder. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
