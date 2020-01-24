TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

_____

993 FPUS54 KHGX 240943

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 240942

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

TXZ237-242200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-242200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers until late night. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-242200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-242200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s

coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-242200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely until late night. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-242200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-242200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-242200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-242200-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon. Cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-242200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-242200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-242200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-242200-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

early in the morning becoming northeast and decreasing to around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 70 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-242200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-242200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-242200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-242200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-242200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-242200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-242200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ211-242200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-242200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 60 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely early in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-242200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-242200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-242200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ178-242200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ179-242200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ164-242200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ195-242200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the late evening and early

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-242200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostl