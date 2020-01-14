TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020
_____
018 FPUS54 KHGX 140713
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 140712
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
112 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
TXZ237-141000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Areas of dense fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ337-141000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of dense fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,
then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ437-141000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in
the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,
then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ214-141000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas
of dense fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ238-141000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after
midnight, then a 40 percent chance late. Areas of dense fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening.
Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ338-141000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of dense fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,
then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Areas of fog in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ438-141000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after
midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Areas of dense fog. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in
the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening,
then areas of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.
Areas of fog late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ235-141000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas
of dense fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ335-141000-
Coastal Jackson-
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas
of dense fog. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ313-141000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas
of dense fog. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening. Areas
of fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas
of fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ236-141000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Areas
of dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ336-141000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas
of dense fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times
early in the morning. Patchy fog with visibility one quarter mile
or less at times in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-141000-
Matagorda Islands-
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas
of dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in
the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ227-141000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Showers likely in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy
fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ226-141000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
in the morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in
the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ213-141000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ300-141000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
in the morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy
fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ200-141000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ199-141000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 60 percent chance of rain. Areas of fog.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising through sunrise. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ212-141000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
113 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas
of fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early