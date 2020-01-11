TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
_____
844 FPUS54 KHGX 110713
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 110712
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
TXZ237-111000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
$$
TXZ337-111000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-111000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 20 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-111000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of showers after midnight, then a slight chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ238-111000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ338-111000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ438-111000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-111000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly clear late.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ335-111000-
Coastal Jackson-
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ313-111000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ236-111000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ336-111000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ436-111000-
Matagorda Islands-
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-111000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ226-111000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-111000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 80 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers after midnight, then a 80 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds
and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Not as
cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ300-111000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ200-111000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds in the evening becoming
east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ199-111000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 70 percent chance of thunderstorms and
showers after midnight, then a 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds
and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
30 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ212-111000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ211-111000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Not as
cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ210-111000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy
late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
30 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-111000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-111000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ177-111000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely after
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after
midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool.
Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ178-111000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ179-111000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
...TORNADO WATCH 6 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Not
as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ164-111000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers after midnight, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and tornadoes after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-111000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
112 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Not as cool.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early
in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of
showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
lat