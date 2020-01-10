TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
_____
082 FPUS54 KHGX 100928
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 100927
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ237-102200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.
Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ337-102200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ437-102200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ214-102200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. A slight chance of showers in
the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into
the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ238-102200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 20 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ338-102200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ438-102200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-102200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent late then rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Showers with
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-102200-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Showers with
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance
of showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ313-102200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the morning
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-102200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Thunderstorms
likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ336-102200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Thunderstorms
likely in the evening. Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in
the evening becoming west and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ436-102200-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph in
the evening shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-102200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the
evening decreasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ226-102200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers
with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A
slight chance of showers late. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in
the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.
Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-102200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.
Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ300-102200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ200-102200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms until late night, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-102200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. A 70 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.
Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
evening. Cooler. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening becoming west and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Not
as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ212-102200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late then rain
70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting
to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Not
as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ211-102200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late decreasing to
20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then clearing. Showers
and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ210-102200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning,
then increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Showers with
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ197-102200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much
cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds
in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ198-102200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much
cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the
evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early