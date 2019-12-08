TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of dense fog

late. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Jackson-

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 40 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Showers likely late. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Matagorda Islands-

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a

chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers

likely late. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then showers

likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

Showers likely late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then showers

likely late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then

showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance

late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming north increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late night, then showers

likely late. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

night, then showers likely late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

until late night, then cloudy with a 70 percent chance late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of showers

until late night, then cloudy with a 70 percent chance late.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

127 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night,

then a 60 percent chance late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partl