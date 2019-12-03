TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
TXZ237-032200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ337-032200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ437-032200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ214-032200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid 50s
coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ238-032200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ338-032200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ438-032200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ235-032200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ335-032200-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ313-032200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ236-032200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ336-032200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ436-032200-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ227-032200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ226-032200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers early in the evening, then scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ213-032200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then scattered
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ300-032200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ200-032200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ199-032200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ212-032200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ211-032200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ210-032200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ197-032200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ198-032200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ177-032200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ178-032200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ179-032200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered showers
and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers early in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ164-032200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
TXZ195-032200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and isolated showers until late night, then scattered showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then isolated showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ196-032200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ176-032200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of thunderstorms and isolated showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ163-032200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and
isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms and isolated showers until late night, then mostly
cloudy with scattered showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
