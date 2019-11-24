TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

937 FPUS54 KHGX 240958

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 240957

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

TXZ237-242200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon, then isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-242200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows

around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-242200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-242200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the

mid 50s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows

in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers until late night, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 50 percent chance after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-242200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-242200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the

upper 50s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in

the upper 50s inland...in the lower 60s coast.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-242200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-242200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-242200-

Coastal Jackson-

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-242200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 30 percent

chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-242200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-242200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-242200-

Matagorda Islands-

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-242200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds early in the morning

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-242200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

night. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent

chance late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-242200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-242200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds early in

the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-242200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds late

becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A slight chance of showers until late night, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-242200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late

becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-242200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late

becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ211-242200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming

south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-242200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late

becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-242200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Light winds late becoming

southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ198-242200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds late

becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of rain late.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-242200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

357 AM CST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thundersto