TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

_____

006 FPUS54 KHGX 080859

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 080857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ237-082200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of drizzle early

in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ337-082200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the

morning. A slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Windy. Much cooler. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-082200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of drizzle in the

morning. A slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent late decreasing to 40 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-082200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and drizzle late,

then a 30 percent chance. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ238-082200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A chance of drizzle late in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ338-082200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and drizzle early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ438-082200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Windy. Much cooler. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ235-082200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-082200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers late, then a

50 percent chance. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-082200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and drizzle early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and drizzle in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ236-082200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Much colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-082200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of drizzle early

in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph early in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late decreasing to

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Much colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-082200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of drizzle early

in the morning. A slight chance of drizzle late in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent late decreasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

clear late. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until

late night, then showers likely late. Very windy. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Very

windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain until

late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-082200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers...possibly mixed with

drizzle late, then showers likely in the morning. A chance of

showers...possibly mixed with drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ226-082200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight

chance of drizzle in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

TXZ213-082200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the morning. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-082200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle until

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ200-082200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder.

Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-082200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ212-082200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the morning. A

chance of showers until afternoon. A slight chance of drizzle in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ211-082200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. A chance of showers

until afternoon. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-082200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle late. A chance of showers

until afternoon. A chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ197-082200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and drizzle early

in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-082200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle until

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-082200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle late. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-082200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

drizzle until afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ179-082200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle

early in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-082200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-082200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and drizzle late,

then a 30 percent chance until late afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ196-082200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and drizzle early

in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-082200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ163-082200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.